41 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has criticized the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, over his handling of allegations raised against him by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Adomako-Mensah stated in a Good Morning Ghana interview on Wednesday, which GhanaWeb monitored, that the pastor has failed to provide any tangible explanation for allegations that he is operating a double identity.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Rev. Kusi Boateng's failure to defend his identity and his attempts to stop Ablakwa from releasing more documents make it look like the accusations against him are true, which is making the North Tongu MP popular.

“I think we are making Okudzeto extremely popular... one of the most easiest things to do in life is to defend the truth.

“Why is all this thing happening? Okudzeto starts something about the Cathedral, he zooms in on a particular person. He says you have two names, if you don’t have two names just say it. What is difficult about that? He says you have two TIN numbers; no, I don’t have one. What is difficult about that?

“The fact that you are not responding to him and giving contrary facts is what has brought us here. And what is happening now looks like you are trying to suppress the truth. Now, look at Okudzeto, he has become like some hero,” he said.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Accra has adjourned the contempt hearing against the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, sine die.

The court, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, commenced the hearing of a contempt application filed against the MP by the secretary to the Board of Trustee of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, for his handling of a restraining order document issued by a court in Accra.

The MP was captured in a viral video throwing out a restraining order document from the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The High Court stated before adjourning the case that the Member of Parliament for North Tongue was not served with any contempt procedure as suggested.

According to the judge, Charles Gyamfi Danquah, documents procured by Ablakwa from social media cannot be accepted as a legal writ from the court.

“From the records before this court, the respondent has not been served with any contempt procedure, and the court has also not made any order for such a process. What learned counsel for the respondent procured either from social media or from learned counsel for the applicant cannot be taken as service of the contempt processes,” the sitting judge said.

Background

The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.

Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.

Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Watch the interview below:

Source: Ghanaweb