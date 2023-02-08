19 minutes ago

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has descended heavily on Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews alias Osofo Kyiri Abosom for publicly admitting to adultery.

According to Prophet Oduro, Kyiri Abosom’s admission of infidelity and his touting of same, calls into question his genuineness as a man of God.

“Let this nonsense and the madness the has come into the body of Christ stop. For a preacher to stand on a pulpit to say that I have made a baby out of wedlock, what kind of nonsense is that?

“I am telling you that is not church, that is a shrine. You are not a preacher, you are a witchdoctor, you are an astrologer; a palm reader. You are a fetish,” Prophet Oduro told members of his church during a service.

His comment comes on the back of the recent announcement by Kyiri Abosom that he had divorced his wife due to a misunderstanding over his infidelity.

The pastor while telling his church about his fathering of a child out of wedlock made it clear that he had no regrets engaging in adultery

But according to Prophet Oduro, not only is it wrong for the pastor to have committed infidelity but he is equally wrong for the manner in which he divorced his wife.

“When a preacher stands in the pulpit to divorce a woman, that is disrespectful to the Holy Spirit and to womanhood. You took the woman from her parents so if you have respect as a man of God you will go back to and present your drink,” Prophet Oduro said.

He emphasised that there is the need for critical voices to speak up against sin instead of condoning it, which he noted is now the norm.

“Nobody is able to rebuke them. I told you there are foolish pastors and foolish churches in Ghana and the reason why we cannot rebuke them is that our laws and the people that manage it do not have the moral right whatsoever to rebuke anybody because they are also in that madness. And therefore, when the blind leads the blind, they both fall into a ditch.

“If you are in a church where the pastor is able to engage in adultery and boldly proclaim it, I am telling you that you are not in a church, you are in the lion’s den. Bad teachings can send you to hell,” he added.

Kyriri Abosom recently announced his divorce while accusing his former wife of attempting to taint his image.

"Some years ago, she moved with several pastors, and they made allegations on the radio that I use evil spirit to operate my church. She later came to apologize, and I forgave her as a husband...it happened again, so I was very careful...she is once again out there, moving from one church to another," he explained.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom also explained the circumstances that led to his divorce with his wife; Princess Andrews, adding that having a ‘beautiful child’ outside their union contributed to it.

"It is all because I, Kyiri Abosom have had a child outside our marriage. You should see the child. She is so beautiful, I will soon outdoor her. My partner sent the matter to court and fought for my property. She has sent the matter to different courts...I want you to tell her that our marriage is over...when I was called into ministry, she wasn't in the picture. She is free to go...there are a lot of beautiful women out there and when I need them I will call for help," he said

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who doubles as a politician and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), contested for the presidential seat in December 2022.