3 hours ago

The Parliamentary Caucus on Population and Development (PCPD) undertook a community outreach engagement at the constituency level as part of its parliamentary duty to educate and interact with the youth on population, health, and development issues.

The engagement, held under the Youth Dialogue Series, aimed at bridging the gap between policymakers and young people. Speaking on behalf of the Chairperson of the Caucus, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, the Vice Chairperson, Hon. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, stated that the Caucus regularly moves from Parliament to communities to educate the youth on reproductive health and responsible lifestyle choices.

Members of the Caucus advised the youth to stay away from premarital sex and the abuse of drugs such as “Red” and Tramadol, warning of the increasing cases of illegal abortions and sexually transmitted diseases among young people.

They also highlighted unemployment as a major challenge affecting the youth and encouraged them to pursue skills training and handiwork rather than relying solely on white-collar jobs. Representatives from the National Population Council (NPC) and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) organisations supported the dialogue during the programme, which was held at ‘Nii Odoi Frempong WE’ in the La Dadekotopon Constituency and sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Source – Parliament PR