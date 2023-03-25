2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin lamented the conduct of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, accusing her of ‘getting on his nerves too much.’

Bagbin in his protest of March 26, 2023 asked that Urusla, who is Minister of Communications, changes her seat because of her conduct.

The Minister who was pictured in gestures showing innocence could be seen saying: ‘this is my seat,’ stressing that she was not going to change her sitting place.

The 'clash' started when Bagbin was making comments relative to a decision to defer voting on two Supreme Court nominees of the president after the House by a majority vote approved six ministerial nominees – who the Minority had vowed to reject en bloc.

When he stated that some leaders of Parliament had approached him on shelving the vote on the justices in order to debate issues to do with the District Assemblies Common Fund, Ursula asked a question that seemed to irk Bagbin.

“Are you a leader?” Bagbin asked.

He continued: “Honourable Minister for Communication, you may have to change your seat because you’ve been getting on my nerves too much, please, please, please, please. Enough is enough! Please.”

As some Majority MPs moved in to calm Ursula down, MPs from the Minority side started shouting at her, which gestures she kept responding to whiles still seated.

Eventually the vote was taken and both justices were approved by a slim Majority.

Bagbin left his seat for his deputies to preside after giving the go-ahead for the process to continue deep into the night.

Source: Ghanaweb