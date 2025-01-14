9 minutes ago

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), wrote a letter to Ghana's former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, praising his leadership during his eight years in office.

The letter commended Akufo-Addo for laying a strong foundation for the country’s future and acknowledged the successful collaboration between his government and the IMF.

The completion of the third review of the IMF-supported program and the progress made toward restoring macroeconomic stability were highlighted as key achievements.

Georgieva also praised Akufo-Addo’s advocacy for Sub-Saharan Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She concluded by wishing him the best for his future endeavors, expressing gratitude for his leadership and service.