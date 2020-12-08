5 hours ago

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says it is not true that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won a Parliamentary majority.

He said Mr. John Mahama‘s claims are false.

“A claim by Mr Mahama that his party has won a parliamentary majority is false. It is important at this point in time that this claim is shot down so that the public, some of whom may be going to bed tonight, the international community listening, doesn’t start getting that idea, that Mr. Mahama has won a parliamentary majority,” Oppong Nkrumah said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

He added: “The second point – it’s a dangerous matter: this dog whistle to supporters by the candidate to jubilate – to get out on the streets, we’re happy the call has largely not been heeded by the Ghanaian public, because the people are discerning. But we think it must be said that it is categorically irresponsible and it flies in the face of good conduct and even the peace pact that the candidates signed.

“As the government we strongly urge all candidates to desist from such conduct. It has the potential to raise tensions to heighten anxiety and most importantly it will leave your supporters severely disappointed if and when an eventual loss is announced for you.

“No candidates at this stage should undermine the work of the EC, it is irresponsible and it would endanger the peace of this country.”

Mahama’s claims

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said Ghanaians have voted for change, warning no one should attempt to steam the election.

Speaking at a hurriedly arranged press conference in Accra on Tuesday, said the figures are going in their favour.

“I have not congratulated any person. No attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it,” the 62-year-old said.

He added: “We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us, it’s clear, the Ghanaian people want change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We thank the electorates for giving us a working majority in parliament: 140 seats in parliament, which is a majority, and no attempt should be made to subvert that.”

Source: Daily Mail GH