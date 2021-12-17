55 minutes ago

Zambia are eyeing a spot in the next round of the qualifying series for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, Costa Rica 2022 when they take on Ghana in Cape Coast on Saturday.

The Copper Queens forced a 0-0 first leg draw at the Nkoloma Stadium two weeks ago and would now seek to boost their maiden World Cup dreams with a favourable result against the Ghanaians at Cape Coast Stadium.

Ahead of the tough showdown, Zambia head coach Charles Haluboono is eager to guide his side past the West Africans, while reflecting on their first leg lapses.

"Our preparations are okay and we are very glad to arrive safely in Ghana. This is football and we just have to remain very focused on the task at hand," Haluboono told CAFOnline.com.

"We had some constraints in the first leg at home, which we have worked on, especially in the attack, where we couldn't penetrate their [Ghana] defence."

Zambia thrashed COSAFA rivals Malawi 8-1 on aggregate to reach this stage and the tactician backs his side to better their barren home outing, with a priceless away goal to boost their chances.

"We've tried to improve on those lapses during our recent training sessions," continued the manager, who recently helped Green Buffaloes to back-to-back Zambian Women's Premier League title.

"We know it will be quite difficult to get a goal here (in Ghana). But in football, if you defend well and stick to your system of playing, you can end up getting a goal, knowing Ghana is a very experienced team.

"We'll try by all means to remain focused. It will be tough but we hope to reach the level of Ghana at this level of the competition.

"Ghana is a very strong team and have experienced players. They are also a team with pedigree but hoping to get a positive result."

To progress at the expense of Ghana, Zambia must avoid a defeat and also ensure a clinical form in front of goal to upset the five-time World Cup finalists.