2 hours ago

In a tense encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, Zambia clinched a crucial 1-0 away triumph against Ghana in the opening leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Both teams ignited the match with fervor, engaging in a spirited battle for supremacy, with Zambia exhibiting slight dominance in the early exchanges.

While Grace Asantewaa orchestrated play from midfield for Ghana, Zambia displayed a more purposeful intent in their attacking endeavors.

The breakthrough arrived swiftly for the Copper Queens, with Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer, finding the net just eighteen minutes into the contest.

Ghana came agonizingly close to equalizing just before halftime, with Evelyn Badu narrowly missing the target with her effort.

The Black Queens launched an explosive start to the second half, as Evelyn Badu unleashed a fierce strike, only to be thwarted by goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, resulting in a wasted corner kick opportunity.

Throughout the second half, the Copper Queens displayed resolute defending, determined to safeguard their slender lead.

Despite Evelyn Badu's continued efforts to restore parity, Zambia held firm, ensuring the match concluded with a 1-0 victory in their favor.

The Black Queens will now journey to Ndola for the second leg on Wednesday, February 28, at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, where they will strive to overturn the deficit and secure qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.