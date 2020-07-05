3 hours ago

Zambian Premier League side, Zesco United have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian striker Daniel Gozar from Free State Stars this summer according to reports.

The free-scoring attacker has been in impressive form this season, scoring eleven goals and providing six assists before the South African second-tier went on recess due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ghanaguardian.com has earlier reported that a host of South African ABSA Premier League teams have made clear their intentions of securing the services of the former Dreams FC and AshantiGold forward.

That reported interest meanwhile look set to dwindle with Zesco United very much keen on him as they believe he can help them a lot in the coming season.

Free State Stars have already made it clear that they are planning for next season without having the striker in mind as they believe they cannot hold on to him as his stock continue to rise.

Gozar previously played for Dreams FC and Ashanti Gold before moving to South Africa in the summer of 2019.