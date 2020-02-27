21 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football has banned Zimbabwe from hosting international matches because the country’s stadiums no longer meet the standards required by the continent’s governing soccer body or those of FIFA, the game’s international administrator.

The Zimbabwe Football Association will appeal the ruling, even though the stadiums have been sub-standard for “some time,” it said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The southern African nation will negotiate with neighboring countries to hold international matches until the stadiums are upgraded, ZIFA added.