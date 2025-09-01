38 minutes ago

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zionfelix, has called on content creators in the digital space to acquire new skills to improve their work.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie, Zionfelix emphasized that the rapidly evolving media landscape demands that bloggers adapt to modern technology to remain relevant.

Zionfelix stressed that most bloggers, including himself, entered the profession through passion rather than formal media training.

Therefore, it’s essential to learn on the job and continuously upgrade skills to stay ahead.

“We all need to upgrade ourselves, we all need to learn,” he said. “Most of us didn’t attend GIJ or any media school. We all found passion in the job and we entered into it. Thinking about the fact that we want to do this for a long time, we need to learn on the job”.

The Importance Of Multimedia Skills

Zionfelix highlighted that blogging is no longer just about writing. Bloggers need to possess multimedia skills, including video editing, to create engaging content.

“It’s not just about writing. It is not just about putting content out. A lot of things go into it. Even now, we have people who go to events and take videos and put them together, and do very beautiful editing,” he explained. This shift in content creation requires bloggers to be versatile and skilled in various areas.

Zionfelix also urged the New Media Association of Ghana to organize more training programs to help bloggers enhance their craft.

He believes that these programs will equip bloggers with the necessary skills to stay competitive in the digital space.