9 hours ago

Ghana’s U-17 national team player, Zipporah Ayantoya, has expressed enthusiasm and determination as the Black Maidens prepare to kick off their campaign in the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup.

After months of intense preparation, the team is eager to make a strong impact in the tournament, which Ghana is hosting.

Speaking ahead of their opening match, Ayantoya acknowledged the pressure of hosting but emphasized the team’s readiness to meet expectations.

“I am excited that after some years we are finally back again for a tournament, and we are really looking forward to the tournament ahead,” she said.

She added that while the pressure to win is significant, it’s driven by the desire to meet the nation’s high expectations.

“Of course there is pressure on us—not in terms of being afraid of our opponents but pressure to win, because if you host, there is much expectation from you.”

Ayantoya also called on Ghanaians for unwavering support, stressing its importance to the team’s performance.

“First of all, I will say we need their massive support this time around because, without them, we cannot do it.

We are privileged to represent the nation this time around, and we will go out there and play our hearts out. They should expect a lot from us, and we will also win the cup for them.”

The Black Maidens will face Benin in the opening match on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 3:00 PM in Prampram. The game will be broadcast live on Max TV, promising an exciting start to the tournament.