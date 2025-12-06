5 days ago

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić has insisted his team will not take Ghana lightly when the two nations meet in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dalić’s Remarks

Speaking after Friday’s draw in Washington, Dalić acknowledged Ghana’s quality and pace while revealing his personal connection to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan:

“We don’t care too much about Ghana. I know Asamoah Gyan is my friend; he played in my team when I was at Al Ain. But it’ll be a very tough game for Croatia. The Ghana team is very strong and very fast.”

Group L Context



Ghana and Croatia will face each other in the final round of fixtures, a match that could carry major qualification implications.



Both sides also meet England and Panama in the group.



With three teams able to advance under the expanded format, the Ghana–Croatia clash could prove decisive.

Croatia’s Pedigree



World Cup finalists in 2018.



Third place finish in 2022, cementing their reputation as tournament specialists.



Arrive in North America with a blend of experience and tactical discipline.



Returning to the World Cup with a young, hungry squad after a strong qualifying campaign.



Determined to move past group-stage disappointments in 2014 and 2022.



The clash with Croatia offers a chance to measure themselves against one of Europe’s most consistent performers.

Added Intrigue

The fixture carries extra narrative weight due to Dalić’s history with Asamoah Gyan, who played under him at Al Ain in the UAE. Their reunion adds a personal dimension to what could be one of Group L’s most dramatic encounters.

This matchup is shaping up as a high-stakes battle of pedigree versus promise, with Croatia’s experience tested against Ghana’s speed, energy, and ambition.