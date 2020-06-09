2 hours ago

Following the directives of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwah Akuffo Addo on the measures needed to be put in place for academic work to resume as well as other aspects such as work in this Covid 19 times, the need to disinfect all public facilities is paramount.

There shall be a disinfection exercise, scheduled to start on Wednesday 10th June, 2020 and end on Tuesday 30th June, 2020.

Waste Management Experts Zoomlion has begin the Disinfection of Military Barracks and schools in above mentioned Regions.

Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister addressing the press before the commencement of the program commended JOSPONG Group Of Companies for their selfless efforts in making sure the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated.

He mentioned that an earlier disinfection of market centers had already been carried out effectively by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd in all the Eighteen Municipal and District Assemblies on April 04, 2020.

One Hundred (100) Senior High Schools, Two thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Four (2,654) Basic schools both public and private and Twenty (20) Tertiary schools are expected to be disinfected.

He mentioned that, the Volta Barracks Ho, Naval Training Command Sogakope, MOC Dambai, Operation SAFE camp, Hohoe, Operation GONGONG, Kete-Krachi amongst others will be disinfected".

According to Ms Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Education Service (GES), "the resuming of schools will take a different format than it used to be.

Every student will be provided with 3 washable and reusable face masks.

There sitting arrangements will be done in a way to observe social distancing, 15 minutes break in teaching intervals and students are basic school students are expected to report to school by 9am. The measure is to make sure pupils eat at home in the morning before reporting to school".

Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa also applauded the media for responding to their call to be a part of this exercise on a short notice.

This is a step in a good direction to care for the lives of our able Military forces in the Volta and Oti Regions as well as protect the lives of our future leaders who are in school to acquire knowledge.

This is a commendable initiative by the President of Ghana, Ministry of Education, Military High Command and the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council (VRCC).

Every Region must follow suit to protect the lives of it's indigens.

We have just one life to live, so let's protect it.