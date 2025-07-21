3 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, has ordered the immediate closure of Zuarungu Senior High School following violent clashes between students from the Frafra and Kusasi ethnic groups.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 20, reportedly stemmed from the alleged theft of a mobile phone and escalated into a campus-wide brawl. Some school structures were set ablaze during the unrest, prompting heightened security concerns.

Citi News sources indicate that four students have been arrested in connection with the violence. However, one suspect allegedly escaped while being transported to the police station and is reported to have seized a police officer’s magazine during the escape.

In light of fears of reprisal attacks, security forces, comprising police and military personnel have escorted students from Bawku back to their hometowns under heavy protection.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to restore calm. The school will remain closed until further notice.