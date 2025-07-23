3 hours ago

A disturbing incident has unfolded at Zuarungu Senior High School in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

A student, who was arrested in connection with violent clashes between Gurune and Kusasi students, has escaped with a police officer’s rifle magazine.

The clash, which occurred on Sunday, July 20, was sparked by an alleged mobile phone theft and escalated into a full-blown brawl, resulting in the destruction of school property.

Background of the Incident

The altercation between the two student groups led to heightened tensions across the campus, prompting the Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, to order the immediate closure of the school until further notice.

Four students were arrested in connection with the incident, but one suspect managed to escape while being transported to the police station, allegedly snatching the police officer’s rifle magazine in the process.

Manhunt

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the unidentified student who escaped with the rifle magazine.

Authorities are working to restore calm and ensure the safety of all students and staff.

A joint police and military task force has been deployed to the school to contain the situation and prevent any further escalation.

Possible Uses of the Rifle Magazine

While the exact intentions of the student who escaped with the rifle magazine are unclear, the incident raises concerns about potential repercussions and further violence.

The police are likely worried that the student might use the magazine to harm others or himself.

Given the context of the violent clashes, the student might attempt to use the magazine to retaliate against rival students or to cause more chaos.

Efforts To Restore Peace

Regional Minister Atanga has called for calm and urged all stakeholders, including students, parents, and community leaders, to cooperate fully as efforts to restore peace and order continue.

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has also appealed for calm and is working to prevent any further escalation of the violence.