14 hours ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees Donald Trump’s return as a positive shift for the US tech industry, following strong earnings growth in 2024.

Meta Reports Strong Growth as Zuckerberg Welcomes Trump’s Presidency

Meta has posted impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, surpassing market expectations and signaling continued growth in the tech industry. The social media giant reported a 21% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching $48.39 billion, while net profit surged by 49% to $20.8 billion.

During an earnings call with investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism about the return of former President Donald Trump, suggesting that his administration would be more supportive of the American technology sector.

"We now have an American administration that is proud of our leading companies, that prioritizes the success of American technology, and that will protect our values and interests abroad," Zuckerberg stated.

His comments reflect a broader sentiment in the US tech industry, which has faced increasing regulatory challenges in recent years.

Meta’s Financial Performance Exceeds Expectations

Meta’s revenue for the fourth quarter significantly outpaced analysts' predictions. Earnings per share reached $8.02, well above the expected $6.77. For the first quarter of 2025, Meta projects revenue between $39.5 billion and $41.8 billion, aligning with market forecasts.

The company’s strong financial results highlight its ability to navigate economic uncertainties while maintaining growth in advertising and AI-driven initiatives. Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, also reported that the company’s AI chatbot, Meta AI, now boasts over 700 million monthly active users, a figure expected to surpass one billion by 2025.

Meta’s Expanding Workforce and AI Ambitions

Meta's workforce has grown by 10% over the past year, with the company now employing 74,067 people. This expansion reflects Meta’s continued investment in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and other key technologies.

Zuckerberg has placed AI at the center of the company’s strategy, aiming to strengthen Meta’s competitive edge against rivals such as Google and OpenAI. The rapid adoption of Meta AI suggests that the company’s AI ambitions are paying off.

Tech Industry Poised for a New Era Under Trump

Zuckerberg’s remarks signal a belief that Trump’s presidency could bring a more business-friendly environment for the tech sector. Under his previous administration, Trump advocated for reducing regulatory pressure on major US companies, a stance that contrasts with recent efforts to introduce stricter regulations on social media and AI.

As Meta moves forward with its ambitious plans, the company’s strong financial results and optimism about the political landscape suggest a promising future for one of the world’s leading tech firms.