2026 World Cup: Late Yirenkyi strike gives Ghana winning start against Panama

Ghana began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama, as Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time winner secured all three points in their opening Group match.

The Black Stars struggled to find their rhythm for much of the contest and failed to register a single shot on target during a frustrating first half. Panama looked comfortable defensively and appeared on course to earn a valuable point before Ghana struck at the death.

With just seconds remaining in added time, Brandon Thomas-Asante produced a moment of brilliance, racing down the flank before delivering a superb cross into the penalty area. Yirenkyi met the delivery perfectly, firing home in the 95th minute to spark wild celebrations among the Ghanaian players and supporters.

The victory was made even more significant by the performance of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was handed a surprise start following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. In doing so, Asare became the first home-based goalkeeper to make a FIFA World Cup debut for Ghana.

Ghana’s attack struggled to create clear-cut opportunities throughout the match. Forward Antoine Semenyo, widely regarded as one of the team’s most dangerous attacking threats, found little space as Panama’s defence kept him tightly marked for long periods.

Despite the challenges, the Black Stars showed resilience and patience before delivering the decisive blow in stoppage time.

The result leaves Ghana level on three points with England, who defeated Croatia 4-2 earlier in the group. Carlos Quieroz side now face a daunting test against England before taking on Croatia in their final group fixture.

With a winning start secured, Ghana will hope the late victory can provide momentum as they seek to progress beyond the group stage and continue their World Cup journey.