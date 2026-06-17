Black stars line up against Panama: Yirenkyi, Nuamah, Semenyo starts as Ayew leads attack

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has unveiled a bold and youthful starting line-up for the Black Stars’ opening Group L clash against Panama, with highly-rated midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi earning a place in the starting XI.

The 20-year-old, who impressed during Ghana’s pre-tournament preparations, is handed a major responsibility in midfield alongside Elisha Owusu following the absence of Thomas Partey.

In goal, Lawrence Ati-Zigi retains his place behind a back four made up of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah.

The biggest talking point in the line-up is Yirenkyi’s inclusion in central midfield, a sign of Queiroz’s confidence in the young playmaker’s ability to influence the game on the world’s biggest stage.

Captain Jordan Ayew leads the Black Stars attack and is supported by an exciting trio featuring Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo and Kamaldeen Sulemana. The selection highlights Ghana’s intention to attack Panama with pace, creativity and direct running from wide areas.

Nuamah’s inclusion rewards his recent form, while Semenyo’s strong performances heading into the tournament have earned him a starting role in one of Ghana’s most important matches in recent years.

Notably absent from the starting side is Inaki Williams, who begins the game among the substitutes despite expectations he could feature from the outset.

Ghana Starting XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Elisha Owusu, Caleb Yirenkyi; Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Jordan Ayew (captain).

With a blend of emerging talent and experienced heads, Queiroz will hope his selection can deliver a winning start and set the tone for Ghana’s World Cup campaign in Toronto.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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