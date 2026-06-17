Taxi crushed by falling tree on Golf Hills road, occupants miraculously unscathed

A stroke of fortune spared two people from serious harm when a tree came crashing down onto their vehicle as it navigated Golf Hills Road in the Okainkwei North Municipality on Wednesday afternoon, June 17.

The taxi and its two occupants — driver and passenger — bore the full force of the impact as the massive trunk came to rest atop the moving car. Yet against the odds, both escaped the ordeal without injury, walking away from what could easily have been a tragedy.

The incident brought motion to a halt along one of the city’s busier corridors.

The fallen timber stretched across the roadway, rendering passage impossible and leaving a queue of stranded vehicles whose drivers suddenly faced the prospect of lengthy detours.

Emergency personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ghana Police Service were quickly mobilised to the scene. Their work involved assessing the scale of the obstruction, coordinating the removal of the tree and working to restore passage to the road.

The damaged vehicle was subsequently towed from the area, though the clearing operation itself proved more time-consuming. Motorists were directed toward alternate routes while the work proceeded.

At the time of reporting, the exact circumstances that led to the tree’s fall had not been made public. Whether high winds, structural weakness, or poor maintenance of roadside vegetation was to blame remained unclear as responders continued their efforts to secure the area and prevent further risk to commuters.