2026 World Cup: We need to give everything on the pitch – Inaki Williams ahead Panama clash

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has called on his teammates to embrace the expectations of a football-loving nation as the Black Stars prepare to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Group L opener at BMO Field, the Athletic Bilbao striker said Ghana must use the pressure surrounding the team as motivation and seize the chance to create a new chapter in the country’s football history.

“We need to give everything on the pitch,” Williams said. “Ghanaians always put pressure on us because they love football, and Ghana has a great history. We have an opportunity to do something special again for our country.”

The 32-year-old believes the Black Stars can draw inspiration from Ghana’s memorable run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they reached the quarter-finals and came within a penalty shootout of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

That campaign remains one of the most celebrated moments in Ghanaian football history, and Williams believes the current squad has the talent and determination to achieve something similar.

“Our first game is very important because it will give us confidence,” he added. “It can set the tone for the rest of the tournament.”

The match against Panama is widely regarded as pivotal for Ghana’s hopes of progressing from a challenging Group L, which also features England and Croatia. A positive result would provide a significant boost ahead of those tougher tests, while defeat could leave the Black Stars facing an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

Williams, who switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana in 2022, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo and captain Jordan Ayew.

However, Ghana will be without experienced midfielder Thomas Partey after he was unable to travel to Canada, leaving head coach Carlos Quieroz with a key selection challenge ahead of the tournament opener.

Despite the setback, Williams remains confident the Black Stars can rise to the occasion.

For the Ghana forward, the message is clear: the opportunity is there, and this generation must be ready to grasp it.