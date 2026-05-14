24-Hour Economy in Petroleum Sector to boost jobs and productivity – Edudzi Tameklo

By Prince Antwi May 14, 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has highlighted the benefits of introducing 24-hour operations in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector, describing it as a major step toward improving productivity and service delivery.

He made the remarks during the official launch of the pilot phase of the 24-Hour Economy Programme in the petroleum downstream sector in Accra on Tuesday, May 12.

According to him, the initiative represents a bold shift in restructuring productivity and unlocking the full economic potential of the downstream sector, in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for transformative growth across key sectors of the economy.

“The expected outcomes are clear: a more efficient and resilient petroleum supply chain, improved service delivery,” he said.

Mr. Tameklo explained that the programme will be implemented in phases, beginning with selected facilities across four regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Northern.

He noted that the rollout will cover 268 fuel stations, eight depots, and two refineries — the Tema Oil Refinery and the Sentuo Oil Refinery.

He added that the phased approach is intended to allow for system testing, operational adjustments, and the development of a safe and sustainable implementation model.

According to him, the initiative is designed to improve efficiency within the petroleum supply chain and ensure uninterrupted service delivery, supporting Ghana’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Business

Prince Antwi

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