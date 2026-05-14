President Mahama is my most famous contact – Antoine Semenyo

Two men in colorful traditional fabrics: a younger man on the left adjusting a vibrant wrap, an older man on the right in a striped garment holding papers and wearing sunglasses.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 14, 2026

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has sparked excitement on social media after revealing that Ghana President H.E. John Dramani Mahama is the most famous person in his phone contacts.

The light-hearted moment emerged during a media interaction involving footballers, where players were asked to name the most notable personalities saved on their phones. While many expected responses featuring football icons, Semenyo surprised fans with his answer.

“President Mahama,” the Ghana forward responded confidently, drawing immediate reactions online.

The revelation quickly went viral among Ghanaian fans, many of whom described the connection as an impressive achievement. Social media users praised Mahama for what they called his approachable and relatable nature, with some saying the interaction reflected how connected the President remains with young Ghanaian personalities, including sports stars.

Others reacted humorously, joking that “not everyone can say they have a president in their contacts,” while several fans described the moment as a major “flex” from the footballer.

The online conversation also reignited admiration for Mahama’s public image, with supporters portraying him as one of the country’s most affable political figures.

Although Semenyo did not reveal how frequently he communicates with the President, the brief exchange was enough to capture the attention of football fans and political observers alike, generating thousands of reactions across social media platforms.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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