Weija plant fault disrupts water supply in Dansoman, Mamprobi – GWL

By Prince Antwi May 14, 2026

Ghana Water Limited has announced temporary water supply disruptions in several parts of western Accra due to technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement dated May 13, 2026, the company explained that the technical difficulties have affected water production and distribution, leading to erratic supply and low water pressure in a number of communities.

According to Ghana Water Limited, the affected areas include Dansoman, Mamprobi, Mataheko, Laterbiokorshie, Korle-Bu, La Paz, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Mallam, Tesano, Darkuman, North Kaneshie, Dome, Achimota, Anyaa, Ablekuma, and nearby communities.

Management stated that engineers and technical teams are currently working to resolve the problem and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible.

The company advised residents in the affected areas to store water whenever supply becomes available to help manage the temporary interruption.

Ghana Water Limited also encouraged essential service providers in the affected communities to contact the company through its call centre and official communication channels for assistance and updates.

The utility provider apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and appealed for patience and cooperation while efforts continue to restore full water production and distribution.

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