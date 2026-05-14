Akwasi Acquah lauds Bawumia for comments on free speech, arrests of NPP members

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the MP for Akim Oda, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), following his statement denouncing the growing number of arrests of NPP officers, activists, and supporters.

“I want to commend our presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia. I am pleased with this action,” he remarked on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu (OB).

Hon. Akwasi Acquah indicated Dr. Bawumia’s action has strengthened their resolve to go ahead to speak truth to power and hold this administration accountable.

“I think they have to arrest us all because we are ready to speak the truth all the time,” he stated.

Additionally, he warned state officials and those actively involved in this immoral endeavour that the day of accountability will arrive and that they will be held accountable for the misuse of state authority.

“Every incident will be looked into to ensure accountability; it won’t be like the last time, where we let things go unchecked. Therefore, don’t just follow any unnecessary instructions,” he cautioned.

Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, issued a statement claiming that since this administration took office on January 7, 2025, NPP officers, activists, and sympathizers have been the targets of arrests, detentions, and unjust bail terms.

He mentioned recent events, like the remand of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe and the arrest and eventual release of NPP supporter David Essandoh, who was detained for remarks made on social media regarding the return of “dumsor.”

He claims that these events show a concerning trend that jeopardizes the nation’s democratic liberties and right to free speech.

Dr. Bawumia further charged that parts of the court, state investigative agencies, and the executive were working together to intimidate political rivals and stifle dissenting opinions.