Akwasi Acquah criticizes NDC attempt to distance themselves from Asante Akyem North MP; calls move as ‘wicked’

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By Nana Prekoh Eric May 14, 2026

The reported attempt by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to distance themselves from the independent Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, following his arrest and detention in the Netherlands, has been criticized by the Akim Oda MP, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen news analysis program, Hon. Acquah labelled the move “wicked” and argued that because Frimpong worked with and supported the current government in Parliament, so disowning him during his current legal crisis was hypocritical.

“There’s been some sharp attempt by NDC to disown Asante Akyem North MP, and this is very painful. He is part of you; he’s been caucusing with you, so don’t do this to him, or otherwise you have been very wicked toward him,” Akwasi Acquah stated.

Additionally, Hon. Acquah emphasized that since the details of Frimpong’s arrest have not yet been revealed, it was too soon for anyone to make judgments about it.

“It is early days yet; the details of his arrest are yet to unravel,” he said, adding that people will now start to comprehend the kind of strain MPs face while performing their duties.

Frimpong’s Arrest

Kwame Ohene Frimpong was arrested on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam over an alleged international financial crime.

His arrest is linked to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has been on the heels of the embattled MP for some time.

The development, which has dominated social media discussions and political debate, emerged after Parliament officially confirmed that the legislator had been detained at the airport in Amsterdam.

In a statement signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Parliament disclosed that the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the leadership of the House were already in contact with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague to obtain detailed information surrounding the incident.

The incident followed widespread rumours on Facebook and other social media platforms, where users circulated claims about the MP’s arrest abroad.

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