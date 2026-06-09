Former Ghana World Cup Star Jonathan Mensah goes into photography

Former Ghana international Jonathan Mensah has embarked on a new chapter away from professional football, turning his passion for storytelling into a full-time photography career.

The two-time FIFA World Cup defender, who represented Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, is now working professionally under the brand name JM Photography, capturing sporting moments from behind the camera rather than on the pitch.

Mensah, widely respected for his commanding presence in defence during a career that included spells with Ashanti Gold and Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, has redirected his focus towards documenting the emotions, drama and beauty of sport through photography.

His latest work featured coverage of the international friendly between Ecuador and Guatemala, where he captured key moments ahead of the upcoming World Cup preparations.

The former Black Stars defender’s transition highlights a growing trend of athletes pursuing new careers within the sports industry after retirement, using their experience and understanding of the game to tell compelling stories from a different perspective.

Having spent years competing at the highest level, Mensah brings a unique eye to sports photography, offering insights that few behind the lens can match.

His move has been welcomed by football fans, who have praised the former defender for continuing to contribute to the game while exploring a new creative path.

From defending Ghana on the world’s biggest football stage to preserving sporting memories through photography, Jonathan Mensah’s journey demonstrates that passion for the game can take many forms beyond the final whistle.