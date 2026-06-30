Haaland fires Norway past Ivory Coast to set up Brazil showdown in World Cup last 16

Norway booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Erling Haaland’s late strike secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their Round of 32 clash.

Antonio Nusa gave Norway the lead in the 39th minute with a stunning finish, capping an impressive first-half display by the Scandinavian side.

Ivory Coast responded after the break, with substitute Amad Diallo producing a moment of brilliance to restore parity. The winger weaved past defenders before firing home a superb equaliser to breathe new life into the contest.

With extra time looming, Norway’s captain stepped up. Haaland struck in the 84th minute, calmly finishing from close range to seal victory and send his side into the next round of the tournament.

The result ends Ivory Coast’s World Cup campaign, while Norway continue their impressive run in the expanded 48-team competition.

Norway will now face five-time world champions Brazil in the Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the knockout stage.