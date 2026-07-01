Mario Balotelli throws support behind Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has declared his support for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying he is proudly backing the Black Stars after Italy failed to qualify for the tournament.

Born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, the 35-year-old said his Ghanaian roots remain close to his heart and that he will be cheering on the Black Stars side as they continue their journey in North America.

Balotelli was in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field to watch Ghana’s final Group L match against Croatia, where the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat but still secured a place in the Round of 32.

With Italy absent from this year’s tournament, the former Inter Milan and AC Milan forward said there was only one team he wanted to see succeed.

“There is no Italy in the World Cup, so I support Ghana. I am from Ghana, and I’m proud. I love the players. Semenyo, I love the way he plays. I think 2010 was the best team of Ghana,” Balotelli told beIN Sports.

Balotelli also singled out Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo for praise, describing him as one of his favourite players in the current Black Stars squad.

Although he represented Italy throughout his international career, featuring at both the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship, Balotelli has never hidden his admiration for Ghana, the country of his parents.

The former Manchester City striker also reflected on Ghana’s golden generation, describing the Black Stars side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as the country’s finest team.

Ghana will now turn their attention to a Round of 32 clash against Colombia, with a place in the last 16 on the line as they seek to keep their World Cup dream alive.