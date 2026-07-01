2016 World Cup: Black Stars honour Rhode Island security personnel

Group of uniformed officers on a football field presenting yellow jerseys to each other during a ceremony.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 1, 2026

The Ghana Black Stars have presented official team jerseys to members of the Rhode Island Sheriff’s Department and the security personnel assigned to the squad in appreciation of their professionalism and dedication during the team’s stay in the state for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

The presentation was made as a gesture of gratitude for the security team’s unwavering support and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Ghanaian delegation throughout the tournament’s opening phase.

Group of soccer players in yellow and red uniforms posing with a coach on a green field.

black stars players with security in group picture 

The symbolic ceremony took place shortly before the Black Stars departed Rhode Island for Kansas City, Missouri, where they will continue preparations for their Round of 32 encounter against Colombia.

Ghana secured qualification for the knockout stage after a spirited group-stage campaign. The Black Stars recorded a crucial victory over Panama, held England to a hard-fought goalless draw, and suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

Despite finishing third in the group behind England and Croatia, the Black Stars advanced to the Round of 32 under the tournament’s qualification rules, keeping alive their hopes of making a deep run at the World Cup.

With confidence growing within the camp, Ghana will now turn its attention to a challenging fixture against Colombia as the race for a place in the last 16 intensifies.

Group of four men posing on a grassy field; three wear tactical vests and caps, one in a black sports jersey giving thumbs up. Outdoors and casual smile scene.

The team’s gesture towards the Rhode Island Sheriff’s Department and its security personnel reflects the strong relationship built during their stay and underscores the Black Stars’ commitment to recognising those who contributed to their successful group-stage campaign, both on and off the pitch.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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