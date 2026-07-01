“Believe in yourselves” — Mahama calls on youth to shun the easy path

Ghana’s president has issued a sweeping call for generational commitment to virtue and self-discipline, warning young Ghanaians away from pharmaceutical escape and institutional shortcuts whilst positioning their individual moral choices as the fulcrum upon which national development pivots.

Speaking at the 2026 National Day of Prayer held in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, President John Dramani Mahama articulated a vision of collective responsibility in which every citizen — from the uniformed services to agricultural workers to commercial entrepreneurs — bears accountability for stewarding the nation’s trajectory.

The gathering convened under a thematic banner — “Resetting Our Values to Build the Ghana We Want” — that Mahama used to construct an appeal to moral regeneration spanning institutional and individual domains.

The presidential address directed particular force toward young people, positioning them not as passive inheritors of a finished nation but as active architects whose daily choices would determine whether Ghana ascends toward its aspirations or devolves into patterns of decay.

Mahama challenged youth to repudiate the shortcuts and substance abuse that have ensnared portions of their cohort, instead anchoring their lives in the harder currency of integrity and continuous self-development.

“You are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; you are already shaping the Ghana of today. And so, dream boldly. Acquire knowledge, develop new skills, reject shortcuts, lead lives of integrity, avoid drugs, and believe in yourselves because your country believes in you,” Mahama declared.

The President extended similar exhortations across other sectors. Public servants received commendation for their contributions alongside stern reminders that citizen confidence in governmental institutions depends upon their embodiment of integrity, professional excellence and operational transparency.

Security personnel received presidential gratitude for their sacrifices whilst being charged with continued vigilance in protecting the peace that Mahama characterised as prerequisite to all development endeavours.

Business leaders were encouraged to persist in capital deployment, technological innovation and labour creation designed to absorb youth into productive employment.

Farmers, artisans and workers were acknowledged as indispensable contributors whose labour feeds the nation, sustains productive industries and generates forward momentum across the economy.

Mahama located the ultimate source of national strength not in governmental action alone but in the cumulative effect of millions of individual ethical choices.

Acts of honesty conducted in obscurity, kindnesses dispensed without expectation of recognition, integrity preserved despite temptation and service rendered without grandeur collectively reconstitute the nation’s democratic and social fabric.

Nation-building, the President insisted, represents a responsibility distributed across the entire body politic rather than concentrated within governmental precincts. Citizens bear as much obligation as elected officials to shepherd the republic toward its potential.