Mario Balotelli names Appiah and Muntari as childhood heroes

Two soccer players in green training kits stand on a grass field with several soccer balls at their feet.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 1, 2026

Former Italian striker Mario Balotelli has revealed that former Ghana captains Stephen Appiah and Sulley Muntari were his biggest football idols growing up, while declaring his unwavering support for the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, Balotelli said he closely followed Ghana’s national team during his childhood and was inspired by the performances of Appiah and Muntari, two of the country’s most celebrated footballers.

The former Italy international later shared a dressing room with Muntari at Inter Milan, where the pair won the UEFA Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010. Before that, Balotelli had admired Appiah’s commanding displays during his successful spell with Juventus in Serie A.

Reflecting on the players who shaped his love for the game, Balotelli said the two former Black Stars midfielders stood above the rest.

“I used to love Stephen Appiah. I used to love him, then I played with Sulley Muntari. These two were the players I looked up to the most. Especially Sulley Muntari because we played together at Inter Milan. He can shoot from anywhere,” he told beIN Sports.

The 35-year-old was among the spectators at Lincoln Financial Field as Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match but still secured a place in the Round of 32.

Ghana will continue their World Cup campaign against Colombia on Friday in Kansas City, with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.

For Balotelli, the match will be another opportunity to cheer on the country of his heritage, a team he says he has always proudly called his own.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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