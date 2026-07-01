Nigerian cyber fraud suspect wanted by INTERPOL, FBI arrested in Accra

An elaborate scheme to pilfer cash from unsuspecting petroleum retailers through sophisticated manipulation of compromised banking infrastructure has collapsed with the apprehension of a Lagos-based criminal who was caught attempting to execute another fraudulent transaction at a Haatso fuel depot.

The Cyber Security Authority coordinated the takedown of Aderinsola Oluwanifemi Adeleye, a Nigerian operator masquerading as a legitimate businessman whilst orchestrating a transnational financial crime network that preyed upon American cardholders and Ghanaian fuel station operators alike.

The criminal enterprise unravelled on June 25 when management at Haatso Shell Filling Station alerted police to suspicious electronic transactions processed through their fuel pumps.

The alerts originated from Citi Bank USA, whose fraud monitoring systems had flagged unauthorised charges against two American customer debit cards.

The compromised instruments had been deployed across multiple filling stations — Haatso Shell and Osu Total — suggesting a coordinated operation rather than isolated opportunism.

Shell’s internal investigation rapidly pinpointed the facilitation mechanism: two fuel pump attendants had been cooperating with external actors to process the illicit transactions through petrol station payment terminals.

Their interrogation by police revealed the orchestrator’s modus operandi — a network member repeatedly visiting the stations with stolen payment cards, processing fictitious fuel purchases whilst actual cash exchanged hands rather than petroleum.

Adeleye’s operational undoing came through hubris. On the very afternoon of June 25, he returned to Haatso Shell intent on executing another transaction using one of the compromised Citi Bank instruments.

The pump attendants, now cooperative with authorities, immediately identified him as the ringleader. Police took him into custody on the spot.

A search conducted at the moment of apprehension yielded a Beretta pistol loaded with two nine-millimetre rounds and another Citi Bank VISA card bearing the number 5262 2611 2797 4764 — additional evidence suggesting preparation for violence and expanded criminal activity.

The investigation extended to commercial premises. Officers executing a search warrant descended upon the offices of AA Global Homes Construction Limited at Katamanso, discovering fifteen nine-millimetre ammunition rounds and one expended shell casing sequestered within a desk drawer — exhibits suggesting potential weapons involvement or conspiracy with armed associates.

A coordinated residential search at Adeleye’s Oyarifa address on June 27 produced electronic devices subsequently transferred for forensic examination: personal mobile telephones believed central to the criminal communications infrastructure.

Adeleye’s narrative shifted under police questioning.

He initially claimed innocence, then acknowledged conducting transactions at both fuel stations using the recovered Citi card. His explanation: an individual identified as Gail Oneara, purportedly resident in the United States, had transmitted the card to him with an available balance of approximately US$10,000 for “personal use.” He confessed to extracting roughly US$8,000 before apprehension.

The scheme extended far beyond simple cash extraction. Investigators discovered that Adeleye had channelled the illegally obtained funds into substantial asset acquisition.

A four-bedroom residential building, a cement block manufacturing facility positioned at Katamanso near Amrahia, a black Nissan pickup truck and additional properties all bore the fingerprints of wealth accumulation through crime.

Law enforcement agencies are pursuing further investigative threads. Additional network members remain at liberty.

Forensic technicians continue analysing recovered electronic equipment to establish international linkages and map the full scope of the fraudulent operation. Asset recovery procedures have been initiated to reclaim property purchased with illicit proceeds.

The arrest represents a watershed in the battle against cyber-enabled transnational financial crime.

The successful prosecution depended upon seamless collaboration between domestic authorities — the Cyber Security Authority and Ghana Police Service — and international partners including INTERPOL and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, institutions that pooled intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions across borders to dismantle a criminal apparatus that had exploited technological sophistication to victimise both American cardholders and Ghanaian merchants.