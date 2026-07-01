Kane’s late double rescues England as DR Congo’s historic World Cup dream ends

England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, with Harry Kane scoring twice in the closing stages to seal the Three Lions’ place in the Round of 16.

DR Congo stunned England just seven minutes into the contest when Brian Cipenga fired home his first-ever international goal, giving the African side a dream start. Remarkably, the goal came in only Cipenga’s second start for the national team after spending the past year largely on the bench.

The early strike also entered the history books. Cipenga’s goal became the second-fastest scored by an African nation in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. It also marked DR Congo’s first-ever opening goal in a World Cup fixture and made the Leopards the ninth African nation to score in the tournament’s knockout phase.

England dominated possession after falling behind but struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defence for much of the match. As the clock ticked down, captain Harry Kane stepped up when his team needed him most.

Kane levelled the score in the 75th minute before completing the turnaround with a decisive strike in the 86th minute, crushing DR Congo’s hopes of a famous upset.

The final whistle confirmed England’s 2-1 victory and secured their place in the Round of 16, while DR Congo’s historic World Cup journey came to an end despite a courageous and memorable performance.

Although eliminated, the Leopards leave the tournament having created unforgettable moments and written new chapters in their nation’s football history, with Cipenga’s breakthrough goal destined to be remembered as one of the highlights of DR Congo’s 2026 World Cup campaign.