Kane’s late double rescues England as DR Congo’s historic World Cup dream ends

Three England players celebrate a goal on the pitch, wearing white jerseys with red numbers and an armband visible on one player.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 1, 2026

England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, with Harry Kane scoring twice in the closing stages to seal the Three Lions’ place in the Round of 16.

DR Congo stunned England just seven minutes into the contest when Brian Cipenga fired home his first-ever international goal, giving the African side a dream start. Remarkably, the goal came in only Cipenga’s second start for the national team after spending the past year largely on the bench.

The early strike also entered the history books. Cipenga’s goal became the second-fastest scored by an African nation in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. It also marked DR Congo’s first-ever opening goal in a World Cup fixture and made the Leopards the ninth African nation to score in the tournament’s knockout phase.

England dominated possession after falling behind but struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defence for much of the match. As the clock ticked down, captain Harry Kane stepped up when his team needed him most.

Kane levelled the score in the 75th minute before completing the turnaround with a decisive strike in the 86th minute, crushing DR Congo’s hopes of a famous upset.

The final whistle confirmed England’s 2-1 victory and secured their place in the Round of 16, while DR Congo’s historic World Cup journey came to an end despite a courageous and memorable performance.

Although eliminated, the Leopards leave the tournament having created unforgettable moments and written new chapters in their nation’s football history, with Cipenga’s breakthrough goal destined to be remembered as one of the highlights of DR Congo’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Africa Football Archives Football Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Group of uniformed officers on a football field presenting yellow jerseys to each other during a ceremony.
Africa Football
2016 World Cup: Black Stars honour Rhode Island security personnel
Three men pose with a large colorful banner that reads 'FIFA World Cup 2026 5,000,000th Fan' at a stadium, celebrating the milestone together.
Archives
Five millionth fan attends FIFA World Cup 2026 to make competition history
Portrait of a male soccer player wearing the Italy national team jersey (number 9) on a green field.
Africa Football
Mario Balotelli throws support behind Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0