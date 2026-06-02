PHOTOS: Prez. Mahama Holds High-Level Breakfast Talks with UK Prime Minister at Downing Street

Two men in formal attire shake hands on a red carpet outside a black door marked with the number 10, in front of a stately brick building.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 2, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London for a high-level breakfast engagement aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

The early morning meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, formed part of the President’s official visit to the United Kingdom and focused on expanding cooperation between Ghana and the UK across key development and investment areas.

Discussions between the two leaders are understood to have centred on enhancing bilateral trade, deepening economic collaboration, and identifying new opportunities for mutual benefit. Both sides also explored ways to reinforce long-standing diplomatic ties.

President Mahama was accompanied by senior members of his economic and diplomatic team, including the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson; the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare; and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Zita Sabah Benson.

The engagement is expected to support Ghana’s broader strategy of attracting foreign investment and strengthening trade partnerships with major global economies as part of its economic transformation agenda.

Further details of the outcomes of the meeting are expected to be communicated in the coming days as both governments continue follow-up engagements.

PHOTOS BELOW:

Two men in suits stand on a red carpet outside a dark front door, smiling and leaning toward each other.

Two men in suits shake hands on a red carpet outside a black door marked 10, at a formal entrance.

Two men in formal attire shake hands on a red carpet outside a black door marked with the number 10, in front of a gray brick building.

Two men in suits outside a government building; a red carpet leads to the front door.

A man in a gray traditional-style suit walks along a sidewalk beside a blue-gray brick building with a window.

Two men in formal attire shake hands on a red carpet outside a black door marked with the number 10, in front of a stately brick building.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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