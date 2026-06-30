“Get out” — South Africa erupts in xenophobic fury

Hundreds of anti-immigration demonstrators descended upon central Pretoria on Tuesday, June 30, arrayed in traditional Zulu battle regalia and armed with spears and bows, their message unmistakable: foreign nationals have no place in South Africa’s struggling economy.

The march converged at Church Square in the heart of the capital’s commercial core before sweeping toward the Sunnyside Police Station, the protesters moving in a show of cultural assertion designed to channel historical grievances into contemporary political messaging.

South African flags rippled above the crowd as marchers chanted and sang, channelling frustration over illegal migration, joblessness and perceived pressure on public services into a display of nationalist fervour.

The demonstrations ripple across the country’s landscape, particularly intense in zones like Rustenburg in the North West province, where business proprietors have shuttered operations entirely rather than risk confrontation with mobilising crowds.

Shop owners cited security anxiety and the realistic possibility of civil disorder as justification for suspending commerce.

The psychological toll on migrant communities has been immediate and severe. Foreign nationals — uncertain whether the rhetoric translates into coordinated violence — have begun evacuating affected areas in anticipation of threats that may or may not materialise but feel increasingly credible as the demonstrations intensify.

Ghana’s diplomatic apparatus is treating the situation with urgency bordering on alarm.

High Commissioner Benjamin Quashie issued a stark advisory urging all Ghanaian nationals to remain confined to their assigned accommodations and refrain from venturing outdoors or attempting to operate businesses.

The mission has set its eyes on next week for a fresh repatriation exercise, with details forthcoming as evacuation logistics are finalised.

The advisory carries particular weight given that June 30 marked what xenophobic agitators had informally designated as a “deadline” for foreign nationals to depart — language designed to create psychological pressure and suggest that post-June 30 presence would trigger violent response.

South Africa’s periodic eruptions of anti-immigrant sentiment have long roots in economic despair and labour market anxiety.

Years of anaemic growth, persistently elevated unemployment and visible inequality have created fertile soil for scapegoating of migrant populations accused of displacing local workers and consuming scarce public resources.

Police have been deployed to monitor march dynamics and enforce order, with authorities urging demonstrators to channel their grievances through peaceful means while warning against violence or intimidation.

No major incidents had been reported as of late Tuesday, though officials remain vigilant as the evening hours unfold and additional demonstrations remain possible.

The situation underscores the precariousness facing foreign workers across South Africa and has prompted Ghana — alongside other origin nations — to accelerate evacuation timelines and prepare citizens for rapid departure should xenophobic violence escalate beyond rhetoric into coordinated physical assault.