Black Stars superfan Kailani Ibrahim Kpa begs for support at 2026 FIFA World Cup

One of the most recognisable supporters at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, has made an emotional appeal for assistance after revealing that he has exhausted his personal finances while following the Black Stars’ historic campaign in North America.

The passionate supporter, who has become an internet sensation for his trademark act of throwing white powder into the air before the matches, says he can no longer afford to continue supporting the national team unless he receives help from the government, football authorities, corporate organisations and patriotic Ghanaians.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Facebook page on Monday, June 29, 2026, Kailani explained that every aspect of his World Cup journey had been financed from his own resources, driven solely by his passion for Ghana and unwavering commitment to the Black Stars.

According to him, he personally secured both his United States and Canadian visas before paying for all his travel arrangements, including flights from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston and later Boston to Philadelphia, where he has been following Ghana’s matches throughout the tournament.

“I have done my best. I got my own America and Canada visas, bought my own flight tickets from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, and Boston to Philadelphia all with my own money, my own energy and my own time because of my love for our beloved country, Ghana,” he wrote.

However, with Ghana progressing to the Round of 16 after an impressive group-stage campaign, Kailani disclosed that his financial resources have now been depleted, placing his dream of supporting the Black Stars in their crucial knockout fixture against Colombia in Kansas in serious doubt.

He has therefore appealed directly to the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry responsible for Sports, business executives and well-meaning individuals to assist him with the logistics needed to continue his journey.

Rather than requesting financial donations, Kailani made it clear that he is only seeking practical assistance in the form of match tickets, flight arrangements and hotel accommodation to enable him travel with the team to Kansas.

“I am not asking for cash. If I was able to support myself from the beginning but have now run out of funds, this is the time for Ghanaians to come together and support one of their own,” he stated.

The devoted supporter also described the ongoing tournament as the most expensive World Cup he has attended since he began following Ghana at global football competitions, explaining that the cost of travelling across several North American cities had placed enormous financial pressure on him.

Despite the financial difficulties, Kailani expressed satisfaction that the sacrifices had contributed to showcasing Ghana positively on the global stage, noting that the Black Stars’ impressive performances have attracted worldwide attention.

“Today, everyone can see that Ghana is one of the trending stories around the world. International news stations and social media platforms are talking about our team,” he added.

Kailani Ibrahim Kpa has become one of the standout faces among Ghanaian supporters at the tournament after videos of him performing his signature powder-spraying ritual before Black Stars matches went viral across various social media platforms.

His unique style of support quickly captured the attention of football fans around the world, with many Ghanaians humorously suggesting that his powder ritual had become a lucky charm for the national team.

Others jokingly referred to the act as spiritual protection for the Black Stars, while some credited it with inspiring the team’s impressive performances during the group stage.