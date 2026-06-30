Mahama releases GHc300 million for flood relief and mitigation

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support relief and mitigation efforts following severe flooding that affected parts of Accra and other communities in southern Ghana.

The directive, announced in a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, is part of the government’s emergency response to widespread flooding triggered by hours of intense rainfall on Monday.

According to the statement, GH¢150 million will be used to provide immediate relief to affected persons and communities, while the remaining GH¢150 million will go into flood mitigation projects aimed at reducing the risk of future disasters.

“President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister for Finance to release GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to finance urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts,” the statement said.

As part of the response measures, the President has also directed the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to work with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security agencies to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Earlier on Monday, June 29, 2026, President Mahama undertook an aerial assessment of flood-affected areas to evaluate the extent of damage and outlined additional measures aimed at protecting residents and preventing future flooding.

The floods submerged roads and communities across the Greater Accra Region and parts of southern Ghana, displacing residents and disrupting transport services while causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.