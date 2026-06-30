Shippers’ Authority pledges action on port complaints to improve trade efficiency

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing concerns raised by stakeholders to help improve efficiency and reduce the cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Head of the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department, Monica Josiah, said the Authority would continue to collect, monitor and follow up on complaints to ensure that commitments made by relevant institutions result in meaningful improvements.

She noted that lowering the cost of doing business at the ports is essential to enhancing Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional trade and transit hub.

During the forum, the Deputy Marketing Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Abena Serwaa Opoku-Fosu, announced that the Authority would waive rent charges on affected cargo to help ease congestion and reduce costs for importers and exporters.

She added that the GPHA remains committed to implementing broader reforms aimed at modernising the Ports of Tema and Takoradi, improving operational efficiency and facilitating the smooth movement of cargo.

Stakeholders at the meeting highlighted several challenges affecting port operations, including congestion, delays caused by multiple inspections, cumbersome administrative procedures, documentation fraud, corruption and the imposition of informal charges. They said these issues continue to increase the cost of clearing goods and undermine trade competitiveness.

Representatives from the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Ministry of Finance and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority participated in the discussions and pledged to implement measures to enhance transparency, efficiency and service delivery.

A representative of the Ministry of Finance, Kofi Baidoo, assured participants that legitimate concerns regarding discrepancies in duty assessments under the Republican AI Duty System would be investigated and resolved. He encouraged traders to formally submit their complaints through the appropriate channels for prompt redress.

He also urged stakeholders to report incidents of corruption and demands for unofficial payments, assuring them that the relevant institutions would act swiftly on verified complaints.

At the end of the forum, participants agreed to hold quarterly stakeholder engagements to review progress, monitor the implementation of agreed actions and promote continuous improvements in the country’s port operations.