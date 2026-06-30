Accra floods: NADMO confirms 10 deaths, rescue efforts ongoing

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that 10 people have so far died in the Greater Accra Region following heavy rainfall and flooding that hit parts of the capital on Monday, June 29.

According to the organisation, rescue operations are still ongoing as reports of additional casualties continue to emerge from several affected communities.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday, June 30, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Adjannor Nartey, said the latest fatalities include two persons discovered in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality after floodwaters began to recede.

“So far, as of this morning, the records we have are eight, but we have had an addition of about two. Now that the floodwaters have receded, in some places they are even finding dead bodies themselves. We found two this morning at Weija,” he said.

He added that the full casualty figures are still being compiled as emergency teams continue assessments across affected areas.

Mr Nartey further disclosed that post-flood recovery efforts have begun, including desilting exercises in major waterways to restore drainage flow and reduce the risk of future flooding.

He also indicated that structures found to be obstructing waterways will be demolished as part of measures to prevent a recurrence of the disaster.