Sports Minister denies Political favouritism in Ghana’s World Cup ticket allocation

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has dismissed claims that government officials or political office holders benefited from sponsored trips to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the allocation of tickets was carried out transparently and without political influence.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, the minister said no Members of Parliament, ministers, chief executive officers or constituency representatives were included in the government’s World Cup support programme.

“No Member of Parliament, Minister of State or CEOs were sponsored by government to the World Cup. We did not give any slots to any constituencies,” Mr Adams said.

His comments come after the government’s free World Cup ticket support initiative ended following the conclusion of the tournament’s group stage. The programme has not been extended to cover the knockout phase.

Mr Adams also addressed concerns from some Ghanaian supporters living abroad, who had expected wider access to complimentary match tickets during the tournament.

He apologised for what he described as a misunderstanding over the scope of the initiative, saying the government had never promised free tickets to every Ghanaian attending matches.

“I want to apologise to Ghanaian fans in the diaspora if they didn’t understand us well. They thought everybody who would walk to the stadium would get a ticket from us. We never said so,” he said.

The minister reiterated that the ticket distribution process was conducted fairly and was not influenced by political affiliation or constituency interests.

Meanwhile, Ghana Football Association has announced official supporter packages for Ghana’s Round of 32 fixture against Colombia in Kansas City.

The Premier Supporter package has been priced at $1,265, while the Standard Supporter package costs $1,100.

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Colombia on Saturday, 4 July, at Kansas City Stadium, with kick-off set for 13:30 GMT.