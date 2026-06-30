Ghana is chasing the World Cup trophy- Sports minister Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, says the Black Stars remain fully focused on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team’s ambitions have not changed despite the tournament entering the knockout stages.

Speaking on Sporty FM’s Sporty Breakfast programme, Mr Adams expressed confidence that Ghana can continue its impressive run and challenge for football’s biggest prize.

“When we started, we were 48, and we were confident that we are also chasing the trophy. Now the numbers have been reduced by 16, and 32 are going to the next round. We still think that we are heading towards clinching the trophy,” he said.

He added that the team’s objective remains unchanged as the competition intensifies.

“Some have started falling out, and I know we will be part of the 16 who will continue to chase, and we will be part of the eight who will continue to chase, and then eventually to the two. So that is our project. That is what we are working towards, and I want us to focus on this.”

The Black Stars have booked their place in the Round of 32, where they will face Colombia in Kansas City in what is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout phase.

Ghana progressed from Group L after collecting four points from three matches. Carlos Quieroz side opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama, held England to a goalless draw before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

Despite finishing third in the group, the Black Stars secured qualification under the tournament’s expanded 48-team format and now face a difficult path if they are to lift the trophy.

Mr Adams’ confidence mirrors the growing belief within the Ghana camp that this squad has the quality to surpass the country’s best-ever World Cup performance, a quarter-final finish at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Victory over Colombia would move Ghana a step closer to that target and keep alive hopes of a historic first World Cup triumph.