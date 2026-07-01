2026 World Cup: Belgium stage remarkable late comeback to eliminate Senegal in extra time

Belgium produced one of the most dramatic comebacks in World Cup history to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time and reach the last 16 of the 2026 tournament.

Youri Tielemans scored twice, including a penalty deep into stoppage time of extra time, as Belgium recovered from two goals down with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

Senegal appeared on course for a famous victory after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr gave them a 2-0 lead.

Diarra opened the scoring in the 25th minute, before Sarr doubled Senegal’s advantage six minutes after half-time.

Belgium pulled one back in the 86 minute through Romelu Lukaku, but their hopes of progressing looked to be fading as Senegal controlled much of the second half.

Then came a stunning turnaround.

Tielemans pulled Belgium level in the 89th minute, sparking frantic celebrations and sending the match into extra time.

With the contest seemingly heading for penalties, Belgium were awarded a spot-kick in the 120th minute after a long VAR check. Tielemans kept his composure to score in the fifth minute of added time and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The result means Belgium become the first team in World Cup history to avoid defeat in normal time after trailing by two goals in the 85th minute.

For Senegal, it was another agonising knockout-stage exit. Three of their four World Cup knockout matches have now gone to extra time.

Belgium advance to the round of 16, while Senegal’s 2026 World Cup campaign comes to an end after a match packed with late drama.