Ghana’s World Cup ticket system left no room for fraud – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has defended the government’s handling of ticket allocations for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage matches, insisting that the process was transparent and designed to prevent any form of abuse or misappropriation.

Speaking on Sporty FM’s Sporty Breakfast programme, Mr Adams said strict controls were introduced to oversee the distribution of tickets allocated to Ghanaian supporters, making it impossible for anyone to divert or misuse them.

“The system I put in place was so rigorous that those in charge of the final pressing of the thumb for the tickets to go could not do so without my indication,” he said.

Ghana received a total of 2,922 tickets for the Black Stars’ three group-stage fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, 948 tickets were allocated for the match against Panama, 1,000 for the encounter with England and 974 for the game against Croatia.

Rather than being sold, the tickets were distributed as part of a national support initiative. They were sent electronically through FIFA’s mobile ticketing platform to selected supporters, recognised fan groups, sponsors, key stakeholders and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, with Ghana’s diplomatic missions in the United States and Canada helping to coordinate the process.

Mr Adams said multiple layers of verification and ministerial oversight were introduced to ensure accountability throughout the exercise.

His remarks follow growing public debate over the limited number of tickets available to Ghanaian supporters. Demand far exceeded the country’s allocation, leaving many fans unable to secure access to the Black Stars’ matches.

The Ministry has previously acknowledged the frustration of supporters who missed out, stressing that the allocation was determined by FIFA and was insufficient to satisfy the high level of interest.

Officials also confirmed that the ticket distribution programme applied only to Ghana’s group-stage matches and will not extend to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

The Black Stars attracted strong backing from Ghanaian supporters throughout the group stage, with fans travelling from across North America and beyond to cheer on the four-time African champions.