Ghana’s World Cup ticket system left no room for fraud – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Man in black shirt with colorful geometric patches speaks on a panel, gesturing with his arm while wearing glasses on a purple-blue backdrop.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 30, 2026

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has defended the government’s handling of ticket allocations for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage matches, insisting that the process was transparent and designed to prevent any form of abuse or misappropriation.

Speaking on Sporty FM’s Sporty Breakfast programme, Mr Adams said strict controls were introduced to oversee the distribution of tickets allocated to Ghanaian supporters, making it impossible for anyone to divert or misuse them.

“The system I put in place was so rigorous that those in charge of the final pressing of the thumb for the tickets to go could not do so without my indication,” he said.

Ghana received a total of 2,922 tickets for the Black Stars’ three group-stage fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, 948 tickets were allocated for the match against Panama, 1,000 for the encounter with England and 974 for the game against Croatia.

Rather than being sold, the tickets were distributed as part of a national support initiative. They were sent electronically through FIFA’s mobile ticketing platform to selected supporters, recognised fan groups, sponsors, key stakeholders and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, with Ghana’s diplomatic missions in the United States and Canada helping to coordinate the process.

Mr Adams said multiple layers of verification and ministerial oversight were introduced to ensure accountability throughout the exercise.

His remarks follow growing public debate over the limited number of tickets available to Ghanaian supporters. Demand far exceeded the country’s allocation, leaving many fans unable to secure access to the Black Stars’ matches.

The Ministry has previously acknowledged the frustration of supporters who missed out, stressing that the allocation was determined by FIFA and was insufficient to satisfy the high level of interest.

Officials also confirmed that the ticket distribution programme applied only to Ghana’s group-stage matches and will not extend to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

The Black Stars attracted strong backing from Ghanaian supporters throughout the group stage, with fans travelling from across North America and beyond to cheer on the four-time African champions.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Starlets Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Archives
Haaland fires Norway past Ivory Coast to set up Brazil showdown in World Cup last 16
Man in a bright yellow soccer jersey with a black star on the chest, speaking or gesturing on a stadium field.
Africa Football
Ghana is chasing the World Cup trophy- Sports minister Kofi Adams
Aerial view of a residential town nearly submerged in brown floodwater, with streets, yards, and cars visible beneath the waterline.
African News
Accra floods: NADMO confirms 10 deaths, rescue efforts ongoing
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0