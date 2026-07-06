Abu Trica mounts last-minute legal battle to block US extradition

The legal battle over the proposed extradition of Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has taken another dramatic turn after his legal team, led by lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, filed an emergency application at the High Court seeking to halt his transfer to the United States pending an appeal.

The latest application follows the High Court’s ruling on July 2, 2026, which dismissed Abu Trica’s application for a writ of habeas corpus ad subjiciendum, a legal remedy intended to challenge the lawfulness of a person’s detention.

The ruling effectively cleared another legal hurdle in the ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to secure the businessman’s extradition to face criminal charges.

In response to the decision, Abu Trica’s lawyers have moved swiftly to prevent any immediate execution of the extradition order, arguing that the matter should remain suspended until the appellate courts have had the opportunity to determine the merits of their intended appeal.

Court documents filed on behalf of the Sakawa suspect indicate that the legal team is requesting an order staying the execution of the High Court’s July 2 judgment while they prepare and pursue an appeal against the decision.

The lawyers contend that allowing the extradition process to proceed before the appeal is heard could render the appellate process meaningless should Abu Trica be transferred out of Ghana.

As part of the emergency application, counsel are also seeking an order suspending the execution and enforcement of an earlier committal order issued by the District Court in relation to the extradition proceedings.

Additionally, the legal team is asking the High Court to restrain the Minister for the Interior, the Attorney-General, the Ghana Police Service acting through INTERPOL, as well as all other relevant state institutions, from surrendering, extraditing, transferring or otherwise handing Frederick Kumi over to authorities in the United States until all intended appellate proceedings have been fully determined.

The application further requests an immediate administrative stay of the July 2 judgment and all consequential orders pending the hearing and final determination of the motion.

The lawyers have also prayed the Court to grant any additional relief it considers necessary to preserve the applicant’s rights while the appeal process is underway.

The latest court filing represents Abu Trica’s most significant legal effort yet to prevent his extradition, as his defence seeks to exhaust all available judicial remedies under Ghanaian law before any transfer can take place.

The extradition proceedings stem from an indictment issued by the United States Department of Justice, which accuses Abu Trica of involvement in an alleged international romance fraud and money laundering scheme.

U.S. prosecutors allege that the criminal network targeted elderly American victims through fake online identities, convincing them to send large sums of money under false pretences.

According to U.S. authorities, the alleged fraud scheme, which reportedly began in 2023, generated millions of dollars through online romance scams, with investigators accusing Abu Trica of participating in the movement and distribution of the proceeds.

The businessman has consistently denied wrongdoing and has maintained that the case against him is flawed.

Since his arrest in December 2025 during a joint operation involving Ghanaian security agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Abu Trica has mounted several legal challenges against both his detention and the extradition request.

His lawyers have repeatedly argued that the offences cited by the United States are not covered under the 1931 extradition treaty between Ghana and the United States, an argument that has become central to the defence’s strategy.

Although he was granted GH¢30 million bail by the Accra High Court after several months in custody, the extradition proceedings have continued, with the courts gradually clearing procedural hurdles sought by the prosecution.

The latest emergency application now places the matter once again before the High Court, where judges will determine whether the extradition process should be suspended pending the outcome of Abu Trica’s intended appeal.

The outcome of the application is expected to play a decisive role in determining whether the businessman remains in Ghana to continue his legal fight or is eventually surrendered to U.S. authorities to stand trial on the charges outlined in the American indictment.