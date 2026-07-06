Bawumia extends relief to Accra flood victims

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has continued his outreach to victims of the devastating June 29 floods in Accra by donating relief items to students of Ghana Telecom University who were displaced and affected by the disaster.

The donation, made on Dr. Bawumia’s behalf by the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, forms part of the former Vice President’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian support to victims while mobilising additional assistance for those whose lives and education have been disrupted by the floods.

The latest intervention follows Dr. Bawumia’s visit to some of the affected communities shortly after the disaster, where he interacted with victims, assessed the extent of the destruction, and expressed his condolences to families who suffered losses.

During that visit, he assured residents that they would not be abandoned and pledged to continue supporting recovery efforts.

Addressing students and university authorities during the presentation of the relief items, Sammi Awuku conveyed Dr. Bawumia’s heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the floods, describing the disaster as an unfortunate event that no one could have predicted.

“For the former Vice President, we would like to express his deepest sympathies for what you have gone through over the last few days,” he said.

“No one can anticipate a time of disaster. Sometimes tragedy strikes suddenly, but you should know that you are not alone in this difficult period.”

He explained that Dr. Bawumia had specifically asked the delegation to present the items as a modest contribution to ease the burden on the affected students while additional support is being mobilised.

The donation included bags of rice, cartons of biscuits, bottled drinking water, cooking oil, canned mackerel, gari, and other essential food items to assist students who lost their belongings during the floods.

According to Sammi Awuku, the support will not end with the initial donation, stressing that Dr. Bawumia intends to continue engaging with the university community to identify additional areas requiring assistance.

“This is not going to be a one-day intervention,” he assured the students. “Having come here to witness some of the challenges firsthand, Dr. Bawumia will continue to mobilise more support. We are aware of the need for mattresses and some of the technological tools students use for their academic work.

The Vice-Chancellor, the Dean of Students and the university management have brought these concerns to our attention, and we will continue to explore ways of supporting them.”

Awuku also encouraged the affected students to remain united and support one another during the difficult period, urging them to see themselves as one family despite the hardships they currently face.

“I know it is never easy to leave your comfort zone and adjust to a new environment after such a disaster,” he said. “But these are circumstances beyond our control. Stand together, support one another, cooperate with the university management and never lose hope.”

He further urged the students not to allow the unfortunate incident to derail their academic pursuits, reminding them that education remains their ultimate priority despite the temporary setbacks caused by the floods.

“We have not forgotten you,” he added. “You will continue to see us here as we work together to support your recovery. Please remain hopeful, continue with your studies, and know that Dr. Bawumia shares your pain and will continue to stand with you.”

At the conclusion of the presentation, Sammi Awuku assured the students that he would personally convey their appreciation and messages of gratitude to Dr. Bawumia.

The donation adds to a series of humanitarian interventions undertaken by the former Vice President in recent weeks as he continues to engage communities affected by the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra, leaving homes submerged, properties destroyed, and hundreds of residents displaced.

The June 29 floods also affected several educational institutions, including Ghana Telecom University, where many students lost personal belongings and study materials.

Dr. Bawumia has consistently called for greater national preparedness against natural disasters while encouraging public institutions, corporate bodies and individuals to support ongoing relief efforts for affected communities as recovery continues.