abu-trica-net-worth

Abu Trica on Instagram has over 100,000 followers at the time of writing, and he regularly posts content that highlights his luxurious lifestyle, and we analysed his content to estimate his net worth.

Abu Trica’s net worth is estimated to be over $1 million. There aren't any official figures online on the topic, and Trica hasn’t mentioned his exact net worth on social media, so we did the math based on properties that he owns.

Here are some of the high-value assets that Abu Trica owns:



Lamborghini Urus, which would be valued at around $250,000-$270,000

BMW i8 Roadster , which would be worth around $140,000-$150,000

A mansion in Ghana that can be valued between $500,000-to-$700,000

Range Rover Velar that can be worth $50,000-$60,000

Mercedes G-Class SUV, which is estimated to be worth over $150,000

Tesla Cybertruck, which retails for $80,000

FAQs about Abu Trica

Abu Trica is unlikely to be a billionaire. Despite accumulating an impressive amount of wealth at a young age, we estimate Abu Trica’s net worth to be in millions. If he keeps up with the grind, he may continue to grow his wealth. However, even betting apps would have a hard time calculating the odds of someone becoming a billionaire in their lifetime.

How much did Abu Trica buy his Lamborghini?

The estimated cost of Abu Trica Lamborghini is between $250,000-$270,000. His exact purchase price can depend on the vehicle’s condition and also financing options.

How much is Abu Trica's BMW?

Abu Trica owns a 2019 BMW i8 Roadster valued between $148,000 and $164,000. The exact price depends on the specific model and options included.