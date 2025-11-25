abu-trica-net-worth

What is Abu Trica's net worth? Explained
Abu Trica established himself on the internet as one of the youngest richest men in Ghana. The Swedru-based entrepreneur frequently showcases his luxury lifestyle on social media, making his followers wonder how much Abu Trica’s net worth is. Abu Trica on Instagram has over 100,000 followers at the time of writing, and he regularly posts content that highlights his luxurious lifestyle, and we analysed his content to estimate his net worth.
How much is Abu Trica worth?
Abu Trica’s net worth is estimated to be over $1 million. There aren't any official figures online on the topic, and Trica hasn’t mentioned his exact net worth on social media, so we did the math based on properties that he owns.
Here are some of the high-value assets that Abu Trica owns:
Lamborghini Urus, which would be valued at around $250,000-$270,000
BMW i8 Roadster, which would be worth around $140,000-$150,000
A mansion in Ghana that can be valued between $500,000-to-$700,000
Range Rover Velar that can be worth $50,000-$60,000
Mercedes G-Class SUV, which is estimated to be worth over $150,000
Tesla Cybertruck, which retails for $80,000 Compared to the salaries of Ghana’s five highest-paid government officials, Abu Trica’s potential earnings appear massive. The exact nature of Abu Trica’s business is undisclosed. He’s often described as a business socialite. Considering his social media posts reach many people and often garner thousands of impressions, Trica can also earn money from his content.
Ultimately, such metrics on social media could open the way for brand partnerships for Trica, like the ads you see on Instagram’s Discover that can feature
betting apps for beginners, or other products, depending on your algorithm.
FAQs about Abu Trica
Is Abu Trica a billionaire?
Abu Trica is unlikely to be a billionaire. Despite accumulating an impressive amount of wealth at a young age, we estimate Abu Trica’s net worth to be in millions. If he keeps up with the grind, he may continue to grow his wealth. However, even betting apps would have a hard time calculating the odds of someone becoming a billionaire in their lifetime.
How much did Abu Trica buy his Lamborghini?
The estimated cost of Abu Trica Lamborghini is between $250,000-$270,000. His exact purchase price can depend on the vehicle’s condition and also financing options.
How much is Abu Trica's BMW?
Abu Trica owns a 2019 BMW i8 Roadster valued between $148,000 and $164,000. The exact price depends on the specific model and options included.
