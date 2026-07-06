Abuakwa North NPP youth revolt against MP over executive purge

A fresh internal crisis has erupted within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region, with a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of the NPP accusing the constituency’s Member of Parliament, Nana Kwame Addo Frimpong, of masterminding what they describe as an unfair removal of polling station executives, a move they warn could cost the party the parliamentary seat if not urgently reversed.

Addressing a press conference, the group expressed what it described as grave dissatisfaction over recent developments within the constituency, insisting that the current internal divisions threaten party unity and the credibility of the NPP’s internal democratic processes ahead of future elections.

According to the group, the MP, together with the Eastern Regional Chairman and the Regional Secretary, allegedly facilitated the removal of four polling station executives—Oye Florence, Robert Bafour Kofi, Baah Harrison and Stella Kwakye—from their positions.

The Concerned Youth argued that the allegations forming the basis of the removals reportedly relate to events that occurred during the 2024 election period.

They questioned why no objections were raised at the time, noting that all four officials were allowed to participate in the party’s recent presidential flagbearer election without any challenge to their eligibility.

The group maintained that taking disciplinary action nearly two years after the alleged incidents, without broad consultation within the constituency, raises serious concerns about fairness, transparency and adherence to due process.

The youth further questioned the role played by the constituency’s Member of Parliament in the matter. According to them, if the MP had personal grievances against the affected polling station executives, those concerns should have been addressed directly rather than involving regional party executives in a process they believe lacked transparency.

They also disclosed that the Abuakwa North Constituency Executive Committee has already submitted a formal response to the Regional Executive Committee regarding the matter. However, they claimed there are concerns that the regional leadership may not have properly convened or adequately consulted relevant stakeholders before the decision was taken.

As part of their demands, the Concerned Youth called for the immediate reinstatement of the four polling station executives no later than the close of business on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

They warned that failure to restore the officials could compel them to reconsider their participation in the constituency election scheduled for Saturday, stressing that while they remain committed to party unity, they would not support an electoral process they believe lacks fairness and internal democracy.

Beyond the removal of the executives, the youth also raised fresh concerns over what they described as possible irregularities involving the party’s duplicate album used for internal electoral purposes.

According to them, they have received reports suggesting that some names previously validated by the party’s national verification team have allegedly been removed from the duplicate album.

The group alleged that Otuo-Serebour, together with Zukanen Shaibu, the Eastern Regional Deputy Nasara Organizer and regional representative on the validation committee, may have been involved in the process.

They explained that the names in question had already been validated by the party’s national team in the presence of the Constituency Chairman, the Deputy Constituency Secretary and National IT personnel, including Blankson.

Consequently, they argued that any subsequent alteration of those records raises legitimate questions about compliance with established party procedures and could undermine confidence in the integrity of the constituency’s internal elections.

The Concerned Youth therefore called on Mr. Blankson and the NPP’s National IT Team to immediately investigate the alleged alterations, restore any legitimately validated names that may have been removed and publicly certify the accuracy of the duplicate album before any further electoral processes are conducted.

They further warned that should the concerns remain unresolved, they would consider pursuing all lawful avenues available to protect the rights of party members and preserve the integrity of the constituency.

Despite their strong criticism, the group reaffirmed its loyalty to the New Patriotic Party, emphasizing that its actions are intended to safeguard the party’s internal democracy rather than undermine it.

They appealed to the Member of Parliament, the Eastern Regional Chairman, the Regional Secretary and the party’s national leadership to engage all stakeholders in constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to resolve the dispute before it escalates further.