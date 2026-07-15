Alogboshie flood death toll rises to nine after recovery of another body

The death toll from the June 29 catastrophe continues its grim accretion as a heavily decomposed cadaver has been recovered from Alogboshie’s ravaged terrain, elevating the community’s confirmed fatalities to nine and underscoring the prolonged trauma accompanying the systematic discovery of bodies weeks after the initial meteorological event swept persons into waterways and buried them beneath sediment and debris.

Assembly Member James Akogo disclosed the discovery on Wednesday, July 15, during communication with media personnel documenting the ongoing humanitarian consequences of the flooding that devastated multiple Greater Accra communities.

The recovered remains bore such advanced decomposition that immediate identification of sex proved impossible — a circumstance reflecting both the temporal interval since the flooding and the environmental conditions to which the corpse had been subjected during submersion and burial.

Police personnel assisted in transporting the remains to a mortuary facility for preservation and subsequent forensic examination designed to establish victim identity through whatever documentary, biological or anthropological means might remain viable despite the corpse’s deteriorated state.

The cumulative casualty figures for Alogboshie document the catastrophe’s scale. Sixteen individuals were reported missing in the flooding’s immediate aftermath.

Eight bodies had been recovered through prior search and recovery operations.

The latest discovery elevated the confirmed fatality count to nine, leaving seven missing persons whose status remains undetermined — potentially deceased but not yet located, or possibly residing elsewhere unaware that their absence had generated institutional alarm.

Akogo’s institutional role has transformed into something psychologically devastating.

His responsibilities as Assembly Member encompass administrative leadership; the flooding has progressively converted that role into body recovery coordination and mortuary liaison — functions that have prompted community members to nickname him the “mortuary man” in sardonic acknowledgement of his association with cadaver transportation and family notification procedures.

The nomenclature carries bitter irony. Akogo was born and raised within Alogboshie; his lifetime of residence within the community has not prepared him for the scale of loss now unfolding.

He characterised the June 29 event as the most catastrophic disaster he has witnessed across his entire existence — an assertion that suggests either the community’s exceptional prior fortune or the unprecedented magnitude of the meteorological event.

“I was born and bred here, and I have never experienced anything like this before. It is very painful,” Akogo stated, his language capturing both personal bewilderment and community-wide institutional trauma.

The emotional toll of repeated body recovery and family notification has accumulated to levels that render normal Assembly Member functions psychologically impossible.

Akogo disclosed that he has found himself unable to undertake the customary house-to-house visitation through which elected representatives ordinarily demonstrate sympathy and institutional accessibility toward affected constituencies.

The confrontation with bereaved families has proven so emotionally overwhelming that he lacks capacity for that engagement.

“I can’t even move from house to house to see the faces of the affected people because I feel so bad. Sixteen people missing and nine dead is not something anyone wants to write about,” he articulated, his formulation capturing the psychological weight of institutional responsibility colliding with human emotional capacity.

Beyond mortality, the flooding inflicted extensive property destruction. Homes were submerged; commercial establishments were inundated; infrastructure was fractured.

The material losses compound the psychological trauma attending the loss of lives, rendering recovery a multi-dimensional institutional challenge extending far beyond body recovery.

Akogo commended governmental and parliamentary response, specifically acknowledging the deployment of military personnel to facilitate dredging operations on the Odaw drain — institutional intervention designed to restore drainage capacity and reduce future flood vulnerability.

The military’s involvement signalled governmental commitment toward infrastructural restoration following the disaster.

The ongoing discovery of decomposed remains weeks following the initial event underscores that the June 29 flooding continues to yield casualties and revelations as search operations persist and time progressively compromises the remains of those swept into the floodwaters.