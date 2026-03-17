4 hours ago

The future of Andre Ayew in the Ghana national football team remains uncertain, with the Ghana Football Association confirming no decision has been made concerning his inclusion in the final squad for the 2026 World cup.

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GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum said the situation remains open, despite growing debate among supporters following Ayew’s recent return to club football.

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‎The 36-year-old forward has resumed his career after a six-month absence, joining Dutch side NAC Breda, where he has already made 10 appearances. His comeback has reignited discussions over a potential return to the national team, having last featured at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Ivory Coast, where Ghana exited at the group stage.

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‎However, Ayew was not included in the squad named by head coach Otto Addo for upcoming friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team.

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‎Speaking to 3Sports, Asante Twum said: “Nobody knows if Andre Ayew will go to the World Cup.”

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‎Ghana will face Austria on 27 March at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna before travelling to Stuttgart to play Germany on 30 March.

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‎Further preparatory matches have been scheduled against Mexico national football team in May and Wales national football team on 2 June.

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‎At the World Cup, Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team.

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‎The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

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‎Having exited at the group stage in both 2014 and 2022, Ghana will be aiming for a stronger showing when the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico.